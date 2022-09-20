Twitter Alt Text Reminders Make Images more Accessible

Twitter keeps on making its platform better than before and being a socially responsible app. This time the company has come up with Twitter Alt text reminders that make finding images easier for people, especially for those who are visually impaired. For those, who do not know what Alt Text actually is, it’s a kind of tag or description that helps the internet search the picture with a keyword written. The Alt text is automatically picked up by screen reader software that is used by the internet.

Advertisement

For example, someone is looking for Xbox Controller, so with the keyword/ AlT Text associated with images, the images will appear when searched for. It makes looking for images easier and more accurate. With Alt Text Reminders, Twitter will ask users to write an Alt Text for the image if they forget to do so.

Alt Text reminders were launched in July but at that time they were available for a small group of people. Now within a week, this feature will be launched for people throughout the world.

Gerard Cohen, software engineering manager on Twitter’s accessibility experience team. revealed that disability activists and allies have asked the company for more such tools.

“If it was up to us, we would snap our fingers and the world would be accessible — we understand that it’s been a long time coming,. “We’re very grateful for those bot makers, those people that have gone ahead and done it.” In order to switch on the Alt Text reminders, users will have to go into their accounts settings to turn on the prompts. It will just need one time turned on, after that users will get pings each time they add an image without alt text. Since the feature is having a global roll-out, Cohen revealed: “We’re not intentionally trying to exclude anyone by making this opt-in. We know that this is a process for people. “This is just the first step. We’re going to continue to iterate and learn from this.” No doubt, it’s a great step from the company and it will also be helpful for people to process what the image is actually about by reading the description associated with it. Also Read: Twitter Blue Subscribers Are Now Getting the Podcasts Feature