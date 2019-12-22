Twitter Android App Gets A Serious Security Vulnerability

Twitter Android app has now got the Serious Security Vulnerability. Twitter has itself notified its users in a statement on its Privacy blog. The good news is that iOS users are not affected by this problem. The vulnerability allow a bad actor control over your profile. These activities include sending tweets and DMs. Moreover, it also provides access to non-public information if they were to insert malicious code into restricted storage areas of the app.

Twitter has taken necessary measures and says that it has no evidence whether anyone’s actually exploited the vulnerability. However, not all users have faced this issue. Twitter has also contacted those people who have suffered from this issue with instructions on how to proceed via email or inside the app.

The social media app has resolved the issue and updating to the latest version of Twitter for Android will resolve this vulnerability. Twitter for iOS is, however, free from this issue.

Recently, Twitter has sent emails with a warning to inactive account owners. Twitter has requested its users to sign in by December 11th, or their account will be history and their username will be retrieved. Moreover, any account that hasn’t signed in for over six months will receive the alert email.

Source: GSMArena