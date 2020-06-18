Twitter for iOS is getting the ability to record audio snippets that you can attach to your tweets. Initially, the new feature will be available for a limited group of people.

Twitter Audio Tweets Are Hitting Your iOS Devices

Twitter’s Maya Patterson and Rémy Bourgoin wrote in a blog post:

“Sometimes 280 characters aren’t enough and some conversational nuances are lost in translation. So starting today, we’re testing a new feature that will add a more human touch to the way we use Twitter — your very own voice,”

You can check yours, in case you have received it, then you will get to see a new waveform icon beside the camera icon when you compose a tweet. When you tap that, a red record button will appear at the bottom of the screen, tap to start recording your message.

According to Twitter:

“Each voice tweet captures up to 140 seconds of audio. Have more to say? Keep talking. Once you reach the time limit for a tweet, a new voice tweet starts automatically to create a thread,”

You can Tweet a Tweet. But now you can Tweet your voice! Rolling out today on iOS, you can now record and Tweet with audio. pic.twitter.com/jezRmh1dkD — Twitter (@Twitter) June 17, 2020

You can add the audio only to original tweets and you will be unable to include them in replies or retweets with a comment. When you record an audio clip whatever your profile picture is will always be attached to that audio tweet. You can listen to that audio tweet by tapping the play button.

