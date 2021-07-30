Motorola Edge 20 series launches with 108 MP camera

The company has announced the trio of its flagship phones. The Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Lite, and Motorola Edge 20 Pro are released as successors to the Motorola Edge series. All variants will have 5G connection and will go on sale in Europe in late August.

Motorola Edge 20

The Motorola Edge 20 is in the middle of the lineup, with a camera system that is almost identical to the Pro model, but with a little lower-quality telephoto lens. It uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, yet it has many of the same functions and even the same appearance as the Pro model. In addition, the battery has been reduced from 4,500 mAh in the Pro to 4,000 mAh in this model.

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

The Motorola Edge 20 Lite has the same 6.7-inch OLED display as the simple edge, but the refresh rate is reduced to 90Hz. It has an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC. A 108-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens and Macro Vision, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor round out the Motorola Edge 20 Lite’s optics.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro

With its powerful 800-series processor, the Pro model of Motorola Edge 20 series has several features common to the premium midrange class, including a Gorilla Glass 5 front panel, a 144Hz screen refresh rate, and 12GB of RAM. Its main rear camera is a 108-megapixel 1/1.52-inch sensor with an f/1.9 aperture, which matches the Edge Plus camera from last year. A new 8-megapixel 5x telephoto periscope-style camera with optical image stabilisation has also been added. Along with a 32-megapixel selfie camera around the front, a 16-megapixel ultrawide camera doubles as a macro camera.