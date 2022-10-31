Twitter is planning to start charging $20 per month for Blue Verification Badge

A week after Elon Musk closed the Twitter acquisition deal, he started changing the platform. Starting from firing the executives to changing the home page for logged-out users, now the company has announced big news that would be quite shocking for many people. Musk has given an ultimatum to the employees to introduce paid verification ( Blue Verification Badge) on time or pack up and leave.

Currently, the social media company has planned to charge $19.99 for the new Twitter Blue subscription. Also, in an effort to make the platform better, the additional $4.99 to unlock additional features will be made more costly. The deadline given to meet this project is November 7th which means we almost have a week to think about it.

The Twitter blue subscription was launched one year back with a goal to facilitate ad-free articles from some publishers and make other tweaks to the app including different color home screen icons.

Want to save your Blue Verification Badge? Pay $20 per month

Even before the acquisition took place, Musk was extremely clear that he wanted to revamp the platform and change Twitter account verification and bots handling. In order to announce this news Elon Musk tweeted: “The whole verification process is being revamped right now.”

The whole verification process is being revamped right now — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2022

Apart from this, Elon Musk is taking the help of Tesla engineers as advisors, to carry on mass layoffs of engineers who have not contributed to the code base. This employee cleaning campaign is expected to kick off this week.

Elon Musk has made it very clear that his main goal would be to make the company profitable and increase its revenues. All this was expected, but people already having blue verification badges will not be happy about it since they will be given a period of 90 days to pay the amount to keep those badges.

Also Read: Twitter Users Plot Revenge to Make It Lose Value Under Elon Musk’s ownership