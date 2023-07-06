Twitter Rival Threads Won’t Let You Delete Your Account Unless You Delete Instagram

For all those who are unaware, let me tell you that Meta is trying to take on Twitter with a text-based real-time conversation app called Threads. Instagram’s parent company launched the Threads app on 5 July 2023. The notable part is that this app has some of the signature features of Elon Musk-owned Twitter. Threads finally made its way this week, proposing yet another Twitter alternative to those wanting to get off Elon Musk’s absurd ride. Some users are favorably comparing Meta’s new app to vintage Twitter while others are criticizing it for features like its algorithmic feed. However, the debate seems to go on. Let me tell you an important fact about this Twitter rival. Do you wanna know? Yes, of course! Let’s get started.

Threads Account Cant Be Deleted Unless You Delete Instagram

The point worth mentioning here is that settling the matter isn’t as effortless as simply signing up to check it out and then deleting your account if it isn’t for you. It seems that once you create a Threads profile, Meta has no hesitation in taking your Instagram account hostage to tempt you to keep it. Threads’ supplemental privacy policy clearly states:

“You may deactivate your Threads profile at any time, but your Threads profile can only be deleted by deleting your Instagram account,”

Let me tell you that deactivating your Threads account means other users won’t be able to see it, however, all your content will continue to live on the app’s servers. Your posts will only be cleared from Threads’ servers if you go through and delete them manually one by one. The catch here is that if you go for the option to delete your Instagram account, all your Threads data will still remain on the servers for up to 90 days.

It will perhaps not make too much of a difference on the front end. However, having unwanted social media accounts hovering around can feel uneasy, especially after you’ve already tried to delete them. So, before signing up think about it twice.

Also Check: iPhone SE 4 Launch Gets Delayed Again: Here’s Why? – (phoneworld.com.pk)