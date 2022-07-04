Twitter Tests Bitmoji Integration for Display Pictures

Bitmojis provides good way to respond and express ones feelings to others. They not only make you feel fascinated with good expressions but allow you to dress yourself according to your own choice and put hair exactly to your real self. Due to all this, Bitmojis have gained massive popularity in no time. Started from Snapchat, in no time Instagram also copied this feature and now it is making its ways to Twitter as well. For this, Twitter is testing Bitmoji integration.

Following this, the social media app, Twitter is experimenting this new addition and allowing people to display their bitmojis on the profile pictures. With this, people would be able to display their avatars outside Snapchat.

This information was given a Alessandro Paluzzi who is a famous reverse engineer. He shared a screenshot revealing a new Bitmoji option will connect users’ bitmoji account to their twitter. This button will also link the Bitmoji account to the snapchat account since Snapchat owns bitmoji and was the pioneer. In easy words, this new feature will bridge a link between Twitter and Snapchat profiles.

While everything seems good, we are also expecting that Snapchat and Twitter might collaborate with each other and comes on some terms to utilize this feature and linkage effectively.

While both the apps are competitors but since Twitter doesn’t have anything like Bitmoji, it will have to connect with Snapchat over it. Also, this collaboration will also be beneficial for Snapchat since it was looking for ways to make its bitmoji feature better and introducing it to branded clothes helping users better express themselves.

While hearing this, it makes me think of Metaverse that is going to be one of the main part of our interaction in future that will be done through our digital avatars.

