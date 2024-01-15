Ubisoft Montpellier Releases First Prince Of Persia Game In Farsi

There is a very good piece of news for all gamers. Ubisoft Montpellier has recently released the first new version of the Prince of Persia game in 14 years. It has been named “The Lost Crown”. The point worth mentioning here is that it is the first edition in the series to be fully voiced in Farsi. We all know that the company relies heavily on Persian mythology and Iranian culture. However, it has always been in English until now.

According to developers, the newly released game is a way to “depict and respect Persia and Iran”. A Game fan Sam Mandi-Gohmi living in the UK stated:

“It was “brilliant” that representation was being taken more seriously. When I saw the tweet announcing Farsi would be a full-game audio option for The Lost Crown, I half thought it was a joke. I grew up in England to an Iranian father, and often when I was younger we’d play games together, as it wasn’t significant in his childhood. I rushed to show my dad it – he laughed and translated alongside in mistrust.”

He further revealed that the previous games in the series were released in the UK in the 1990s and 2000s. However, they did not have characters who “appeared fully Iranian”. It is the first game in the series to be made by Ubisoft Montpellier, a subordinate of Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft. In addition to that, the game makers also tried to update the game. It is the first in the series since 2010’s The Forgotten Sands, aside from spin-offs and remakes. The graphics of the gameplay have been updated. They draw motivation from Sony’s animated smash hit Into the Spider-Verse. The developers also incorporated elements of the Zoroastrianism religion into the game.