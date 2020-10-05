Ufone KSA Data Roaming Bucket- A Perfect Travel Companion

Planning to fo to KSA? Ufone offers the perfect travel companion for all your data needs becoming the only operator in Pakistan offering International Data Roaming services to Prepaid subscribers in Saudi Arabia. Ufone KSA Data Roaming Bucket has three packages-daily, 3-day and weekly so that users can choose according to their needs.

Ufone KSA Data Roaming Bucket

Customer can dial *506# for prepaid data roaming menu.

Bucket Name Incentives Validity Price Daily Internet Bucket 150 MB 150 MBs 1 Day Rs. 350 3-Day Internet Bucket 350 MB 350 MBs 3 Day Rs. 700 Weekly Internet Bucket 1000 MB 1000 MBs 7 Day Rs. 1000

How to Activate:

In order to activate this offer, visit Ufone Prepaid Data Roaming Page by clicking here.

Terms and Conditions:

Subscribers can use this offer in Mobily & STC Saudi Arabia networks only.

This is a limited time offer.

This offer is valid for prepaid customers only

Data volume will be consumed on the Mobily network in Saudi Arabia and Etisalat network in UAE

All prices are inclusive of taxes.

By dialling USSD code *506# from anywhere in the world. The USSD menu will feature options to opt for either Standard Data Roaming or any of buckets. By dialling Ufone Customer Helpline 333 (in Pakistan) Ufone IR Help Desk +92-333-5100038 (outside Pakistan only). Standard Ufone Voice Outgoing Roaming charges will apply Through Ufone Selfcare App Ufone Official Website. Subscribing this offer through Ufone Website requires a confirmation SMS reply from customer. Sending this confirmation SMS is free from Pakistan but Standard SMS roaming charges will apply when this SMS is sent outside Pakistan while on roaming. By visiting nearest Ufone franchise, Service Centre or OSS (PTCL Joint Shop).Offer can be subscribed

After the consumption of assigned volume and expiry of IR data bucket; customer will switch to standard data roaming charges.

IR Data Buckets are not auto-renewed; customer will re-subscribe data roaming buckets.

Multiple IR Data Buckets are allowed, the volume will also be accumulated and validity will be as per last subscribed bucket.

If the customer unsubscribes data roaming, he would be able to use the bucket, but once the bucket expires or the resources consumed, customer will not be able to use data roaming.

