According to a recent Google statement, Google Podcasts, a platform that has been a part of the digital audio landscape since its introduction in 2016, will be permanently closed in April 2024. Google Podcasts users will be able to continue using the service until March 2024, and it will be officially discontinued in April.

Recognizing the impact this shutdown would have on consumers, Google has established a transition period until July 2024 for users to preserve their podcast subscriptions. During this time, consumers can move their podcast subscriptions to YouTube Music, Google’s alternative audio content provider. Users may also transfer their subscriptions to another podcast app by downloading their data and importing it into an app that supports OPML uploads.

Google Podcasts is the latest addition to Google’s list of canceled products, following the closures of Google Listen in 2012 and Google Play Music Podcasts in 2020. Considering these changes, Google has encouraged users to explore alternative platforms, ensuring a seamless transition for their podcast listening experience.

Google Podcasts Confirms April 2024 Shutdown

The switch to YouTube Music as a replacement emphasizes Google’s wider aim of consolidating its music products within current platforms. YouTube Music, which added podcast capability to US users earlier this year, is now a multipurpose destination for both audio and video content. The software has a podcast component that allows users to easily switch between audio and video formats while also enabling offline and background listening.

As users navigate the forthcoming closure of Google Podcasts, the tech giant emphasizes the flexibility of options for preserving their podcast subscriptions. Whether customers choose YouTube Music or another podcast app that supports OPML uploads, Google aims to make the transition as easy as possible for its consumers. Ultimately, this move illustrates the digital landscape’s dynamic nature, in which platforms evolve and adapt in response to user preferences and industry trends.

