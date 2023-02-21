Unbelievable: This sealed original iPhone sold for more than a Tesla Model 3 at auction

Advertisement

The launch of new iPhone is a big event among iPhone lovers since they are willing to pay a lot of money every year and stand in long queues just to get their hand on it. However, just recently we came across a new on social media which revealed that an original iPhone was sold in an auction at a record breaking price of $63,356 (around £52,635 / AU$91,630). yes, you have read it right. This iPhone was sold at the price of Tesla Model 3 ($42,990 / £42,990 / AU$64,300).

You might be thinking what was so special in this iPhone. well, the key to that high price was that the auctioned iPhone was “factory sealed”, which means that even its cellophane wrapping is still intact. For this cause, someone was willing to pay this big amount.

This is not the first time such iPhone is auctioned. Previously an original iPhone sample was sold at auction in October 2022 for $39,339 (around £32,680 / AU$56,890). It means the price value is increasing sharply. In 2007, the price of first-generation iPhone 8GB was $599 which gives us clear idea that the price has risen by more than 105 times.

Well, the phone’s original owner Karen Green (a cosmetic tattoo artist) was given the phone in 2007 as a gift for starting a new job. At that time, iPhones were tied to AT&T, and the lady already had three phone lines tied to Verizon. So the phone remained in drawers unopened for years. A few years back, she came across the rising prices of original iPhones and went on a daytime TV show called Doctor & the Diva to get it valued.

On this show, the estimated worth given was $5,000. After that the factory sealed iPhone prices have sky-rocketed hitting the $30k mark last year and now even getting doubled. The LCG auction house that sold this record setting iPhone believes that the price of factory sealed iPhone is increasing.

