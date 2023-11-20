Unleash Your Story: Win a Trip to Dubai with Infinix’s #CaptureYourOwnStory TikTok Challenge

Infinix today has introduced #CaptureYourOwnStory TikTok Challenge enabling fans to capture and showcase their stories to the world via 2k 50MP front vlog camera of Infinix ZERO 30 4G. Participants stand a chance to win an unforgettable 3-day round trip to Dubai and Infinix ZERO 30 4G, as they vlog their stories, share it on TikTok and challenge their friends to do so. #CaptureYourOwnStory challenge is now live on TikTok for the next two weeks where the vlogging enthusiasts can win big simply by sharing their stories.

Prizes await the most creative storytellers, with the grand prize being a luxurious 3-day, 2-night trip for two to Dubai. The 2nd Prize includes Infinix’s cutting-edge ZERO 30 series smartphone, bestowed upon two lucky winners. The 3rd Prize comprises a mystery box from Infinix along with a discount voucher for the Infinix ZERO 30, to be won by three participants. Moreover, a Lucky Draw every three days will announce five winners, each receiving an exclusive Infinix mystery box.

To join the challenge, participants must follow @infinixpakistan on TikTok, use the provided template to capture their special moments, and share the content with the hashtag #CaptureYourStory while tagging @InfinixOfficial. CEO of Infinix Pakistan, Simon, expressed, “We introduced the #CaptureYourOwnStory challenge to give everyone a chance to share their stories and express the creativity we all have. Each story matters, and we can’t wait to see the unique creativity each contestant brings to the table.”

Renowned Pakistani TikTok influencers like Jannat Mirza, Zulqarnain Sikander, Areeka Haq, and Alishba Anjum have embraced the #CaptureYourOwnStory Challenge, urging participants to share their unique stories using the Infinix ZERO 30 4G.

The stage is yours on November 17th, Share your unique story and stay tuned for lucky draw announcements.

