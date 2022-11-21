Users uploaded full videos as Twitter’s Copyright enforcement is Broken

Twitter is having bad days. It is evident from the copyright violation on its platform since people can upload full videos on the platform that are not taken down. It means Twitter’s Copyright enforcement is not adequately enforced in the new Twitter.

One of the Twitter users went viral this weekend after posting the full video of The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. These 2-min long chunks were shared over 50 tweets. Now the account has been suspended however, the video itself did not go down for a long time. Other users posted the 1995 film Hackers and the 2009 film Avatar, both of which have also been taken down but after a long time.

The famous movies have been taken down but some of the movies including Need for Speed, and the Japanese superhero film Kamen Rider Heisei Generations Forever are still available to view on Twitter. TV shows such as episodes of Spongebob Squarepants are also being posted.

Twitter’s Copyright enforcement is Broken

Many users tweeted while reporting the issue:

RIP Tokyo Drift whole movie posted in 2 minute chunks thread pic.twitter.com/QNAMg0tP6T — Owen Pope (@ofpope) November 20, 2022

Here’s another one:

Twitter just algorithmically pushed me to a pirated full movie thread when I swiped down, and that is extremely funny — Faine Greenwood (@faineg) November 20, 2022

and one more!

Twitter's copyright strike system is no longer working. People are tweeting entire movies. https://t.co/mbNC0cLjya — Chad Loder – @[email protected] (@chadloder) November 20, 2022

Sharing the full movies on Twitter is an utter violation of Twitter’s copyright policy. However, keeping in view the recent incident within the company, it seems that the management is busy with other things right now. Musk had asked to introduce 40+ min videos for Twitter blue subscribers however it seems that it will be on halt right now till this automated copyright enforcement system is fixed.

Due to the broken copyright system, companies can take potential legal action against it. Let’s see how Twitter will get out of this.

Also Read: Musk Warns Twitter Employees to Work Long Hours or Leave