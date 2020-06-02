Vivo S1 Pro is Now Available at a More Attractive Price in Pakistan

Vivo, the global innovative smartphone brand has reduced the price of its hot selling smartphone; vivo S1 Pro in Pakistan. This budget device is now available at the more attractive price of Rs. 39,999 only. It is worth mentioning that S1 Pro stands out in the segment with its unique and extremely durable design, ultra-clear and vivid Super AMOLED Display and vivo’s revolutionary In-Display Fingerprint Scanning.

Super AMOLED Display: A View of Magic

The new Vivo S1 Pro provides you an ultimate viewing experience on a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90% screen-to-body ratio, 1080p FullHD+ resolution and magnificent color harmonization. Sit back and indulge in a cinematic visual experience.

In-Display Fingerprint Scanning: A Touch of Fun

Instantly access your S1 Pro with In-Display Fingerprint Scanning. The icon’s refreshed design and trendy unlocking animations add a twist of fun that welcomes you into a cool new world.

Always On Display: Stay Notified

Thanks to AMOLED’s self-illuminating feature, Always on Display on S1 Pro lets you know of messages and alerts as they arrive, even when the display is locked.

Trendsetting Technology: A Style of Its Own

Taking inspiration from fine jewelry and royal palaces, we managed to break away from squares and circles and created a new shape. The refreshing Diamond design adds a unique and dynamic vibe, completing the distinctive look of S1 Pro. Be charmed by dazzling colors that dance in the light.

48MP AI Quad Camera: Shoot Like A Pro

The S1 Pro main camera delivers 48MP super clarity, while the other three cameras cover wide-angle, macro and bokeh needs for almost every scene. Capture it all without any hassle.

The 48MP main camera has a ½ inch sensor supported by a large f/1.8 aperture for super resolution and light sensitivity. From the day to the night, clear pictures are guaranteed.

The 8MP super wide-angle camera expands your frame to 120 degrees, so you never need worry about missing anything out again.

With the macro camera’s 4cm range and frame-merging algorithm, S1 Pro reveals a brand-new world of tantalizing tiny wonders.

At 32MP, the S1 Pro’s front camera is industry-leading. Marvel at just how clear and beautiful you look, even when you zoom right in.

Let the S1 Pro guide you into the perfect pose. With more choices at your disposal, get the front cover look you’ve been craving.

Experience the ultimate in facial enhancement with AI Face Beauty. Customize how you’d like to look, from a slimmer face to a higher nose – it’s just a click away.

Powerful Performance: An Ultra-Smooth Experience

Qualcomm Snapdragon Octa-core processor is a powerhouse that ensures smooth operations. 8GB RAM helps you keep multiple apps running as you like without the threat of slowdown. Plus, 128GB of memory lets you store more of your favorite apps, videos and photos. If you see fit, you can even expand up to 256GB.

Dual-Engine Fast Charging & 4500mAh Battery

S1 Pro houses a 4500mAh (TYP) battery that keeps its power for much longer. Featuring Type-C interface, when it’s time to recharge, Vivo’s exclusive Dual-Engine Fast Charging technology re-juice at breakneck speeds.

Multi-Turbo Speed: Level Up Smooth Gaming

At the system level, Vivo’s Multi-Turbo offers a comprehensive suite of optimizations. It increases key performance, accelerates response and keeps your S1 Pro cooler. The result is a super smooth user experience for your super-smooth life.

Game Center creates your very own gaming arena. Check real-time CPU, GPU and temperature data so you’re always in the know. For an extra-immersive experience, Ultra Game Mode helps to block messages and alerts, fully devoting yourself to winning the game at hand.

Dark Mode offers specially designed darker color palettes customized for most mainstream apps. Set it to automatically activate between certain times, to enjoy a more comfortable viewing experience when nighttime arrives.

Approved by PTA:

Vivo S1 Pro is duly approved by PTA to work on all local networks and comes with one-year official warranty in Pakistan and 15 days free replacement. Zong users can also get up to 12GB free mobile internet by using their 4G SIM cards in slot one.

