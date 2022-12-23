Vivo S16 Series Announced: Boasts Dimensity 8200 & 50MP Selfie Shooter

Advertisement

Vivo has recently announced its highly anticipated S16 lineup. The all-new Vivo S16 series is official now with three smartphones including Vivo S16 Pro, Vivo Vanilla S16 & Vivo S16e.

Advertisement

Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Vivo S16 Series

The Vivo S16 Pro is the main leader of the newly introduced lineup. It comes with its curved AMOLED display, Dimensity 8200 chipset, and 50MP cameras on the front and back as well. The S16 Pro offers a curved 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It boasts an impressive 50MP selfie snapper with autofocus and dual LED flashes housed above the notch. Now, if we talk about the rear camera setup of the S16 Pro, it is headlined by a 50MP main cam which uses the Sony IMX766V sensor and OIS. In addition to that, there’s an 8MP ultrawide module together with a 2MP macro cam. Vivo S16 Pro color options include black and jade green colors. The price of the Vivo S16 Pro starts at CNY 3,299 ($472) for the 12/256GB variant. The top-tier 12/512GB variant will be priced at CNY 3,599 ($515).

Now, let’s discuss the second member of the lineup. The vanilla S16 comes with the same display and design however with altered cameras. It boasts Snapdragon 870 chipset and offers a curved 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate just like the Pro model. It also has an impressive 50MP selfie shooter with autofocus and dual LED flashes housed above the notch. If we talk about the Vivo S16, it has a familiar setup just like the Vivo S15. It means that the handset comes with a 64MP main camera with PDAF and OIS alongside 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro units. In addition to that, the vanilla S16 gets a 50MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture alongside a 2MP depth macro module and a 2MP depth camera. The Vanilla Vivo S16 comes in black, jade green, and gradient colors. The baseline 8/128GB variant will be priced at CNY 2,499 ($357). On the other hand, the top-tier model with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at CNY 3,299 ($472).

Advertisement

Last but not the least, the S16e is the budget entry in the series with an Exynos 1080 SoC and a 120Hz AMOLED display. In addition to that, the Vivo S16e comes with a smaller 6.62-inch flat AMOLED display and the same 120Hz refresh rate. It sports a 16MP selfie camera and also reuses the chipset found on its predecessor – Samsung’s Exynos 1080. Vivo S16e color options include black, jade green, and purple colors. Vivo S16e Price will start at CNY 2,099 ($300) for the 8/128GB variant and goes up to CNY 2,499 ($357) for the 12/256GB model.

The batteries on all three handsets come in at 4,600 mAh and offer speedy 66W wired charging. Let me tell you that the Vivo S16 and S16 Pro will boot Android 13 with OriginOS 3 on top. On the other hand, the S16e will come with the dated Android 11 with Origin OS Ocean on top. Official sales of all three Vivo S16 smartphones in China will start on December 30. However, there have been no official words on an international release yet.

Advertisement

Also Read: Apple Pulls iOS 16.2 Option to Upgrade to New Home Architecture – PhoneWorld