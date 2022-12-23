Advertisement

Apple has just recently introduced iOS 16.2 and macOS 13.1. The iOS 16.2 update comes with Freeform, Apple Music Sing and many more features. One of the other features is the ability to upgrade to a new Home app architecture. However, Apple has now temporarily removed the option for users to upgrade their Home app architecture.

Apple Pulls iOS 16.2 Option to Upgrade to New Home Architecture

Apple hasn’t shared details on exactly what the changes are. However, the company says the upgrade offers “improved performance and reliability” for HomeKit accessories.

Upgrading the Home architecture requires that all devices accessing the home be updated to the latest operating system version. Many of the users have updated this feature, but some users have reported some issues. That’s why Apple has removed this feature for the time being.

Issues reported by users include ‌HomeKit‌ devices stuck in an “updating” or “configuring” status Some other issues are, devices going missing entirely, invitations to share the Home with other users failing, HomeKit Secure Video recording not working, and more.

Upgrading to the new Home app architecture is a user-initiated process in the Software Update section of Home Settings in the Home app. Now, the option to upgrade no longer appears in the app. As a result, users who have yet to move to the new architecture will be unable to do so until Apple reenables the option. Users who have already upgraded will remain on the new architecture and can not revert to the previous one.

