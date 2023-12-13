Vivo S18, S18 Pro, S18e Chipsets Leak Before Official Unveiling
A First Glimpse of Vivo S18, S18 Pro, S18e Chipsets Before Launch
Vivo is gearing up to unveil its latest smartphones, the Vivo S18 and S18 Pro, on December 27 in China. Ahead of the official launch, the company has released official posters, confirming the chipsets that will drive these upcoming models. Here’s an overview of the latest information on the S18 series.
The recently unveiled posters reveal that the Vivo S18 will be equipped with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. It is the same processor found in its competitor, the Honor 100. In contrast, the Vivo S18 Pro is set to debut with the Dimensity 9200 Plus chipset. Dimensity 9200 Plus is already powering Vivo X90s and iQOO Neo 8 Pro. Reports claim that the S18 and S18 Pro will be available in multiple configurations. It includes 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage.
According to insights from a Chinese leaker, the Vivo S18e is expected to boast the Dimensity 7200 chipset. This processor is powering popular phones like the Vivo S17e, Vivo V27, Vivo T2 Pro 5G, iQOO Z7 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+.
Pakistani Photographers Enchanted by the Innovation of vivo V29 5G & V29e 5G
The Vivo S18e is anticipated to feature a flat display, although specific details about its size were not disclosed. Meanwhile, reports suggest that both the Vivo S18 and S18 Pro will showcase a 6.78-inch curved-edge OLED panel. This display is expected to deliver a sharp 120Hz, 1.5K resolution, and a peak brightness of 2,800 nits. On the other hand, the S18e is projected to house a robust 4,800mAh battery and a dual-camera system boasting a 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel configuration.
In contrast, the S18 and S18 Pro are both expected to have a sizable 5,000mAh battery along with quick 80W charging capabilities. The camera setups for these models differ, with the S18 featuring a dual-camera system consisting of a 50-megapixel main sensor paired with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. Meanwhile, the S18 Pro takes it a step further with a triple camera system, comprising a 50-megapixel dual camera and a 12-megapixel camera for enhanced photography capabilities.
PTA Taxes Portal
Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes PortalExplore Now