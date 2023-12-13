Vivo is gearing up to unveil its latest smartphones, the Vivo S18 and S18 Pro, on December 27 in China. Ahead of the official launch, the company has released official posters, confirming the chipsets that will drive these upcoming models. Here’s an overview of the latest information on the S18 series.

The recently unveiled posters reveal that the Vivo S18 will be equipped with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. It is the same processor found in its competitor, the Honor 100. In contrast, the Vivo S18 Pro is set to debut with the Dimensity 9200 Plus chipset. Dimensity 9200 Plus is already powering Vivo X90s and iQOO Neo 8 Pro. Reports claim that the S18 and S18 Pro will be available in multiple configurations. It includes 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage.