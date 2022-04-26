vivo V23e Is a Jackpot for Consumers – Featuring 50MP AF Portrait Selfie, 4050mAh Battery and Golden Hue

Previously, people used to rely solely on smartphones for making calls, however, now smartphones may be used for a variety of functions, including capturing priceless moments, playing high-resolution games, and streaming HD movies. And that’s precisely what people want: a smartphone that’s packed with functionality and can handle every task flawlessly. vivo has dedicated a significant amount of time, effort, and money to developing amazing smartphone technology for the greater good, with a special focus on assisting the community of young smartphone users. As a global brand, vivo recognises the importance of consumer demands and applies this expertise to the development of cutting-edge technology.

vivo has recently unveiled the powerful V23e smartphone in Pakistan, which is very brilliant in terms of style and functionality. A spectacular 50MP AF Portrait Selfie camera, which elevates the level of selfie photography and is one of the key specifications offered by vivo. It’s not every day that you come across a smartphone with such a powerful front camera that also includes advanced technologies such as Eye Autofocus and AI Extreme Night Portrait. These features result in sharper and crystal-clear shots even in low-light environments, thanks to the ISOCELL 3.0 which drastically improves light sensitivity no matter what angle you’re looking at it from.

vivo V23e boast a triple camera setup on the rear side, with a 64 MP Night Camera, an 8MP ultra wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The camera works particularly well in low light circumstances with to its Super Night Mode feature, which balances brightness and darkness with the help of Al multi-frame denoising. The camera intelligently uses AI algorithm to minimize motion jerks and shaking, resulting in super smooth and stabilized video output. The camera also has a variety of camera settings for producing high-quality processed photographs for the subject. One such stunning feature is the Bokeh Flare Portrait setting, which makes creates a magical depth of the subject against the background making the images look even more spectacular.

vivo is surely known for their quirky and stylish design, however vivo V23e takes it to the next level thanks to its Ultra Slim AG Design. The vivo V23e has received much love for the two existing color variants – Moonlight Shadow and Sunshine Coast and now vivo has presented the V23e in a whole new avatar with the Sunshine Gold hue, making the smartphone absolutely magical. The unique color and glamourous finish are sure to make heads turn. Inspired by the nature and beautifully crafted by vivo, the new V23e is an absolute goldmine.

When it comes to performance, this smartphone comes with a premium specification of 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB ROM. With the aid of Extended RAM 2.0, the 8GB RAM can be increased to 12GB, giving the user a 12GB experience. The smartphone is an absolute beast when it comes to performance not just in terms of speed and storage but also the massive 4050mAh battery supported with a 44W FlashCharge Technology. The device runs on the latest Funtouch OS 12 which offers full customization and supports the overall usage of the smartphone, resulting in an extraordinary usage experience.

The vivo V23e is ideal for those who want nothing less than the best. It’s the finest smartphone for anyone looking to get the best of industry-leading technology, gorgeous design, and a great value for money. The V23e is exactly what you’ve been looking for in a smartphone!