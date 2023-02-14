vivo teases V27 design- The device is coming Soon

Advertisement

After much anticipation and leaks, Vivo has confirmed the existence of V27 series and revealed V27 design, however the launch timings were not confirmed. This news was announced with some images showing the upcoming phones. Unlike last year, when only V25 Pro had a curved display and the vanilla V25 and the V25e had flat displays, in year 2023, both the V27 and V27 Pro will be curved.

We also got a chance to see the appearance of V27 Pro and V27e at Google Play Console. From that, we came to know that both the displays have 1,080 2,400px resolution.

The high end pro models will use a Dimensity 8200, whereas the e-phone will get a Helio G99. V27 vanilla model was also leaked on Geekbench with a MediaTek chipset that is yet to be disclosed.

A spotlight has the power to turn any ordinary moment into an occasion that completely, and deservingly, belongs to you. Presenting you the all-new new #vivoV27Series, thoughtfully designed to put you in the spotlight. Know More: https://t.co/8BbNLQWbOM Advertisement #TheSpotlightPhone pic.twitter.com/ItdX5ZlnPK — vivo India (@Vivo_India) February 13, 2023

A triple camera V27 setup with ring LED look quite different as compared to v25 setup.

We also came across some of the images on internet (hared below) which confirms that vivo V27 series have some relation with S16 phones that launched in China at the end of 2022. Since S16 also features Dimensity 8200 whereas S16 pro will have different chipsets.

While vivo has scheduled Y100 launch for February 16, we are expecting to see V27 guest appearance in the same event as well. So lets wait and see when this device is going to launch.

