Vivo V29 5G Surfaced On Google Play Console Ahead Of Launch

Like all other smartphone makers, Vivo is also wrapping up to launch a new series. Vivo is all set to launch three smartphones in the upcoming lineup. Vivo V29 series will include the V29, V29 Pro and V29e. Recently, the vanilla Vivo V29 5G surfaced on the Google Play Console and Supported Devices List revealing the model number and the name of the device.

Vivo V29 5G Specs, Features & Design

The V29 5G will be one of the forthcoming premium smartphones from Vivo. Reports claim that the handset will make its way to various markets. The V29 5G carries the model number V2250 according to the latest listings. Moreover, it has also been revealed that the upcoming Vivo Phone will come with a Snapdragon 778G processor & 8GB RAM. It will run on Android 13 out of the box.

The phone was also spotted on the FCC certification website with the same model number. The FCC certification revealed that it will pack a 4505mAh battery with support for up to 80W wired fast charging. Vivo will probably bundle the charging adapter in the box. This is not it. The handset was also spotted on the NBTC certification website confirming its 5G network connectivity. Previously, the handset also appeared on the IMDA and Bluetooth SIG certification websites.

The V29 5G will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC under the hood. It is expected to come with 8GB of RAM at least and 128GB or 256GB storage options. The phone will run Android 13 out of the box. It will have a layer of Funtouch OS 13 on top. Reports claim that Vivo’s upcoming V-series phones may share the design elements. If it came out to be true, the V29 will boast a rectangular camera module on the back. It will house two circular cutouts for the camera sensors with an LED flash outside. The V29 series is tipped to be available in various global markets in the coming weeks. There had been no words regarding its exact launch date for the Indian market yet.

