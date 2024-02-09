vivo V30 Pro May Launch Soon after getting Bluetooth Certification
It seems like smartphone manufacturer vivo will soon launch the Pro variant of the V30 Lite and V30. It is because the V30 Pro has just received its Bluetooth certification. Generally, it is one of the first certifications a new smartphone model passes through, so the V30 Pro is likely not rolling out imminently; however, it shouldn’t take very long anyway. The Bluetooth certification revealed the model number of the V30 Pro, which is V2319.
Moreover, it is pertinent to mention here that, as the vivo V29 Pro turned out to be a rebranded version of the vivo S17 Pro, the vivo V30 Pro could be a rebranded version of the vivo S18 Pro.
