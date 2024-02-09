vivo V30 Pro May Launch Soon after getting Bluetooth Certification

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Feb 9, 2024
v30

It seems like smartphone manufacturer vivo will soon launch the Pro variant of the V30 Lite and V30. It is because the V30 Pro has just received its Bluetooth certification. Generally, it is one of the first certifications a new smartphone model passes through, so the V30 Pro is likely not rolling out imminently; however, it shouldn’t take very long anyway. The Bluetooth certification revealed the model number of the V30 Pro, which is V2319.

Moreover, it is pertinent to mention here that, as the vivo V29 Pro turned out to be a rebranded version of the vivo S17 Pro, the vivo V30 Pro could be a rebranded version of the vivo S18 Pro.

Expected Specifications of the vivo V30 Pro

Specification Details
Display 6.78-inch AMOLED touchscreen
Resolution: 1260 x 2800 pixels
Refresh Rate: 120 Hz
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC
RAM 12/16GB
Storage 256/512GB UFS 3.1
Rear Camera Triple Camera System:
– 50 MP main with OIS
– 12 MP 2x optical zoom telephoto
– 50 MP ultrawide
Front Camera 50 MP
Battery 5,000 mAh
Charging 80W wired charging
Operating System Android 14 with Funtouch 14

PTA Taxes Portal

Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes Portal

Explore NowFollow us on Google News!
Usama AnjumLast Updated: Feb 9, 2024
Photo of Usama Anjum

Usama Anjum

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
>