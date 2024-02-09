vivo V30 Pro May Launch Soon after getting Bluetooth Certification

It seems like smartphone manufacturer vivo will soon launch the Pro variant of the V30 Lite and V30. It is because the V30 Pro has just received its Bluetooth certification. Generally, it is one of the first certifications a new smartphone model passes through, so the V30 Pro is likely not rolling out imminently; however, it shouldn’t take very long anyway. The Bluetooth certification revealed the model number of the V30 Pro, which is V2319.

Moreover, it is pertinent to mention here that, as the vivo V29 Pro turned out to be a rebranded version of the vivo S17 Pro, the vivo V30 Pro could be a rebranded version of the vivo S18 Pro.

Expected Specifications of the vivo V30 Pro Specification Details Display 6.78-inch AMOLED touchscreen Resolution: 1260 x 2800 pixels Refresh Rate: 120 Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC RAM 12/16GB Storage 256/512GB UFS 3.1 Rear Camera Triple Camera System: – 50 MP main with OIS – 12 MP 2x optical zoom telephoto – 50 MP ultrawide Front Camera 50 MP Battery 5,000 mAh Charging 80W wired charging Operating System Android 14 with Funtouch 14