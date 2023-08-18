vivo is working on a flagship device, X100 Pro+. The phone has already appeared in many leaks and renders. Now, the leaked specs have suggested that the vivo X100 Pro+ will have three impressive cameras. The upcoming flagship will have a 50 MP main camera with the Sony IMX989 sensor that is 1”-type – the same, used in the X90 Pro+. However, it will have a variable aperture.

Additionally, the phone will come with a 200 MP telephoto lens, which will be a massive increase for such a camera in the smartphone world. Don’t get excited, it will be a 50 MP sensor with pixel-binning.

vivo X100 Pro+ Leaked Specs Suggest 200 MP Telephoto Lens

The portrait camera will be a 50 MP shooter as well, with a Sony IMX758 sensor behind the lens. This is the same one in the vivo X90 Pro+ and X90 Pro that have 2x optical zoom, AF and OIS for this particular cam.

Furthermore, the phone would have the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Vivo will also equip the X100 Pro+ with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The leaks also claimed IP68 water- and dust-proofing. Moreover, the phone will come with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner underneath the screen.

All of these features mentioned above have been the industry standard for flagships for the past year. The company would surprise us if it actually launched the phone with something it hadn’t done since mid-2022.

