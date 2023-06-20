Vivo Y27 Specs Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is nowadays developing the highly anticipated Vivo Y27 5G smartphone. Recently, some leaked information regarding this upcoming handset surfaced online confirming the existence of a 4G variant of the device. The point worth mentioning here is that the tipster not only provided details about the Vivo Y27 Specs but also mentioned its expected launch date.

Vivo Y27 Specs, Features & Design

According to the tipster, the Vivo Y27 4G has the V2249 model number. The smartphone is tipped to come equipped with a 6.5-inch display offering an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. There had been no information regarding the type of screen it features. However, it seems that it could be fitted with an LCD panel.

Vivo Y27 4G will come with 4 GB / 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB / 128 GB of storage. The handset will come preloaded with Android 13 OS. The leakster has not mentioned the exact name of the chip that will power the upcoming Y27 4G. However, some reports claim that the highly anticipated handset will be powered by SoC based on the Helio G85. In addition to that, it will house a 5,000mAh battery to keep the lights on. The smartphone is expected to launch sometime in July. So, its launch seems quite imminent.

Expected Vivo Y27 price

According to the reports, Vivo Y27 4G will come with a price tag of around Rs 18,000 (~$219). It is tipped to be released in July in India and will come in three shades including black, green, and deep red. The point worth mentioning here is that Vivo Y27 5G could be a rebranded version of the Vivo Y36 5G that recently made its way to some Southeast Asian markets. If it came out to be true, then the smartphone will arrive with specs, such as a 6.65-inch FHD+ LCD 90Hz LCD display, a Dimensity 6020 chip, 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery, 50-megapixel dual rear cameras, and a 16-megapixel front snapper.

