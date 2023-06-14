iPhone 15 Pro Max Specs, Design, Price and More

Apple just hosted a WWDC 2023 event while introducing a number of products. Now, the company is gearing up to launch its next anticipated iPhone 15 series. The series will include iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Many leaks and renders have revealed some expected specs of the upcoming models. But in this article, we will talk about the iPhone 15 Pro Max, the most high-end smartphone of the series. iPhone 15 Pro max has appeared in many leaks and renders revealing the design, specs and price. Let’s have a quick look and sum up all the renders.

iPhone 15 Pro Max Specs

The iPhone 15 Pro Max will come with the brand new A17 Bionic chipset which could be based on the new 3nm process technology. Moreover, it will come with up to 8GB RAM.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max gets a reported Geekbench 6 single-core score of 3019. As a comparison, iPhone 14 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra achieved a score of 2523 and 2000 respectively.

Other specs include Apple iOS 17, a 4500mAh battery capacity and a 6.7-inch display. Moreover, it will be equipped with Wi-Fi 6E.

iPhone 15 Pro Max Design:

Many leaks and renders have revealed that the phone will feature a curved design. It could also get curved bezels. The screen will remain flat, but the side bezels will be a lot slimmer and contained within the curve area to give a more bezel-less feel. Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro Max could also get the thinnest bezels of any smartphone around, at just 1.55mm.

One of the biggest changes to come to the iPhone this year is the inclusion of the USB Type-C port. Apple could limit the charging speeds on third-party chargers and cables, only allowing MFi-certified accessories to take advantage of full charging speeds.

Moreover, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will get a titanium frame with haptic volume buttons. Another leak hints at a new action button, similar to the one found on the Apple Watch Ultra.

iPhone 15 Pro Max Cameras

According to the reports, the phone will get the same camera system as its predecessor including the 48MP Sony. IMX803 sensor. On the other hand, it reportedly gets a new periscope lens. Some recent reports also claimed that the periscope camera on the iPhone 15 Pro Max could have almost double the optical zoom as the current iPhones.

The new periscope camera will be built into the telephoto lens and will offer 5X-6X optical zoom which is almost double the 3X zoom offered by the current iPhone 14 Pro Max. It is an exclusive feature that will be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro Max only.

iPhone 15 Pro Max Pricing:

Now let’s talk about its price. Apple could increase the price of its flagship model by as much as $200. According to the latest reports, iPhone 15 Ultra will have a starting price as high as $1299 – a $200 increase on the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

See Also: Which iPhones Won’t Get the iOS 17 update?

Another report claimed that Apple could increase the price by $100, but only in the US. Anyhow, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will come with a starting price tag of $1299 and can rise as high as $1799 for the 1TB model.