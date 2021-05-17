Waqar Zaka Appointed as Cryptocurrency Expert for Free by KP Govt

Waqar Zaka has been assigned by the KP Government as a specialist in its Advisory Committee to handle its digital assets, including cryptocurrency and crypto mining. The renowned social media person Waqar Zaka confirmed that he is going to provide his services free of charge to everyone.

As per reports, this decision was taken on 4 February 2021 earlier, but Zaka revealed yesterday on Twitter and share news to the supporters of his “New Role”.

Waqar Zaka, the Living On The Edge Host and renowned social media person tweeted that,

“I’m hired as a crypto expert by the Government of Pakistan and I have decided not to charge a single penny and I will provide all my services for free,”.

The CM Science and Technology Advisor Ziaullah Bangash has appointed committee chairman in compliance with the notification from the provincial Government. The Committee has also been joined by the KPK Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra and others. In addition, Waqar Zaka was selected as the cryptocurrency expert of the committee expert.

In March, it was learned that KP intends to develop two hydroelectric-powered pilots ‘mining farms’ to focus on a growing crypto-currency industry worldwide.

“We are now bringing people around just to invest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, we want them to make some money and we want the province to make money from it as well,” Bangash said.

