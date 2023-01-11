Advertisement

Waqar Zaka is in hot water due to a cryptocurrency scam. Last month, a judicial court has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against television and social media personality Waqar Zaka. The case was dismissed later. However now, A judicial magistrate has reissued Waqar Zaka’s non-bailable arrest warrant for his involvement in Rs 86 million cryptocurrency scam.

Waqar Zaka’s non-bailable Arrest Warrant issued in Cryptocurrency Scam

FIA charged Zaka last year in January for allegedly keeping two accounts for the trading of cryptocurrencies/virtual assets. Mr Zaka has been booked by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in connection with an inquiry into alleged virtual currency-related transactions from his bank account.

According to Dawn, FIA special public prosecutor filed a statement stating that the arrest warrant issued by the court on Dec 22, 2022, could not be served on the suspect since his whereabouts were not known.

Later, Advocate Salahuddin Panhwar appeared and filed the power signed by the suspect and duly attested by Pakistan’s mission in New York. He also moved an application pleading that his client could not appear in court since he was on a professional assignment in the United States. He further requested to condone his absence for the day.

However, the magistrate noted that the suspect neither appeared/surrendered before the court nor sought any bail from the competent court.

The court told his counsel to first advance arguments on the maintainability of the plea to condone his client’s absence and fixed the matter on Jan 19.

