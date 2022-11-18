Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has been a long time coming, with fans waiting for over two years. Now, the company has announced the release date of the game. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will release on November 30, 2022. Not only this but the company has also released the pre-order beta to players.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Pre-order Beta Date and How to Join

There are a number of ways to join the beta, but specifically, the pre-order beta opens today. It is a simple set of steps to follow, so stick around for how to get inside the game. All you have to do is go to Steam and install the beta. You can also get it on the Microsoft store. The beta will be a pretty sizeable download, so make sure you have enough space to download it. Unfortunately, the beta is not accessible to those on the console.

It is incredibly simple to access the pre-order beta for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. The most important thing is that you’ve pre-ordered the game.

It begins on November 17 and remains open until November 30. This will give you plenty of time to experiment with the game. You can also report any bugs you feel shouldn’t be there so that they can fine-tune the game.

Players can get intimate with the game’s four archetypes – Ogryn, Veteran, Zealot, and Psyker, each of which excels at clobbering cultists in their own special way.

