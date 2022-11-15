Battlefield 2042 Season 3 is scheduled to release in December 2022, and an announcement is expected later this month. Before the official video is released, photographs of the game’s new map appeared online, revealing its name and vast size.

The new map will be called Eruption, and it will include a volcanic eruption as one of the fronts in a conflict between good and evil. When the time is ripe, the volcano will discharge lava, but before that, dense fog will obscure players’ view. The shock wave will throw back infantry or vehicles near the volcano. We don’t know what happens in intermediary zones or what driving or walking on lava would do.

The person who leaked the information claims that the map takes place in Italy and that its focal point is a Russian chemical plant that has been placed in the middle of the map just in front of the active volcano. The armies will be attacking from both sides of the volcano in an effort to seize sectors, which results in a somewhat even and balanced battlefield. Therefore, you should definitely prepare for the most violent conflicts to take place within the facility, where the effects of the surrounding environment are very potent.

In addition, the new season of Battlefield 2042 will bring with it a brand-new Specialist for players to try out. DICE will distribute revamped versions of the maps Manifest and Breakaway as part of the midseason upgrades. A Specialists upgrade will be launched at the same time, classifying them similarly to past Battlefield games. Despite the fact that DICE has returned the class-based system more than a year after the game’s release. This could be a smart move to entice new players to the game. Most series enthusiasts are probably playing Battlefield 1 or 5, therefore this could bring back more players.

After double-checking the tweet, we discovered that these images are from a fan-made map, not an official upcoming map. However, rumors are still there and let’s wait for the official announcement.

