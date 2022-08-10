Watch the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 & Z Flip4 Launch Event Live

We know that foldable phone lovers would be waiting desperately to get their hands on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4. Samsung is going to host the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022 event after a couple of hours. Both of smartphones will be unveiled during the event. The live stream will begin at 6 pm PKT, and you can watch it here.

At the live event, we anticipate the unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, and Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2.

As per a source, the phone will be called the Galaxy Fold 4, with the Z dropped due to its negative associations with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The company already did this with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in a few countries, so it wouldn’t surprise us if it follows the suit.

Surely, the upcoming smartphones will have improvements as compared to their predecessors and will be more user-friendly. There might be no significant improvements in the design and overall build, though, there will be improvements in other aspects. However, we can only be sure about it after watching the live event.

The price of the Z Flip 3 is PKR 199,999 while the Fold 3 is available for PKR 314,999. We certainly expect a price hike because of the surging dollar, so what do you think?

