Wavemaker Making Waves Across Pakistan With New Wins Declared as the Best Media Agency of The Year

Wavemaker Pakistan – the World’s Best Performing Agency of 2020 (COMvergence) and part of GroupM (the largest media investment house in Pakistan) – launched only end of 2020 is already making waves across the country with three new accounts and five new awards. With the aim of positively provoking growth for its clients and people, the agency has won the digital media mandate for Nishat Linen, Hico Ice Cream, and Jomo, the largest online fashion store of Pakistan.

Under the leadership of its Managing Director, Ali Khan-Bajauri, the technology-led, data-driven agency recognized as the ‘Best Digital Agency of 2020’ by Pakistan Digital Awards, has been able to win three new corporate accounts across different industries post multi-agency pitches.

“We’re absolutely thrilled and humbled with the new wins. This has been a result of our resilience and focus on growth, especially through a very challenging Covid pandemic year. All our current and new clients are going through defining transformation moments and we’re very excited to help them fuel their next phase of consumer trust, audience engagement and business growth. Together we will succeed, using Wavemaker’s global knowledge, innovation, and our world-class optimization-measurement tools” – Ali Khan Bajauri, MD, Wavemaker Pakistan.

Along with the new wins, Wavemaker Pakistan has also bagged five awards at the recently held Pakistan Digital Awards 2021. These include, ‘Best Digital Agency of The Year’, ‘Best Digital Trading Team’, ‘Best Social Media Campaign (Snapchat) – Nestle Cerelac’, ‘Best Use of Creativity – Nestle Nido 1+ Triple Protection’, ‘Best Integrated Media Strategy – Nestle Cerelac Nature’s Selection’.

“With the help of our pioneering OS, amazing creative talent, challenger spirit and exceptional support from our clients, we’ve been able to crack the code to drive meaningful narratives. We look forward to strengthening relationships and helping our clients make smarter decisions” – Usman B. Tahir, General Manager, Wavemaker Pakistan.

