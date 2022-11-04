Weather app gets Apple News Section in iOS 16.2

Do you use Apple Weather App? If yes, next time you will be welcomed with big news. Yes, Apple has added News integration for regional weather stories to the weather app in the beta release of iOS16.2. With the new Apple News Section, people would be easily able to gather news regarding the weather in their surroundings.

It means from now on, users can get a link for a San Francisco Chronicle article about Bay Area weather conditions. It will be treated as a new data point for San Francisco’s weather. When a user will tap on the link, the Chronicle story opens the link in Apple News.

This new feature is included in iOS 16.2 beta. The Apple News Integration in Weather is limited to US cities. The feature is also new on iPadOS 16.2 and macOS Ventura 13.1.

Currently, Apple doesn’t allow users to customize data tiles present in its weather app. Also, no settings are given for disabling news integration in the current beta. However, Open in News links are still present and active if users delete the news app. If a user taps a story, they are directed to Apple news URL to show a story on the web.

While this is a good initiative, it’s quite confusing right now. The reason behind integration stories from Apple News in Weather is the best way to populate the app with useful data. In turn, people will have good things to read from.

Also Read: Apple iOS 16 Arriving Today- This is How it will Change Your iPhone