Apple iOS 16 Arriving Today- This is How it will Change Your iPhone

Apple is set to release iOS 16 today as a free update for the iPhone 8 and newer. Apple iOS 16 includes plenty of new features including a customizable Lock Screen, the ability to temporarily edit or unsend iMessages and many more. In this article, we will tell you how the newest iOS 16 will change your iPhone.

If you are using iPhone 8 or newer, go to the Settings app on your iPhone and tap General → Software Update. After you update your iPhone to iOS 16, check out our list of five useful new features to try out.

Customize Your Lock Screen

The most prominent feature of iOS is the ability to personalize the Lock Screen. You can choose between multi-layered wallpapers, widgets, custom fonts for the date and time, and more. You can also select a set of photos to shuffle on the Lock Screen throughout the day.

The new Lock Screen gallery showcases a range of Lock Screen options, including a new Weather wallpaper with live weather conditions. You can also choose an Astronomy wallpaper that provides views of the Earth, Moon, and Solar System. iOS 16 includes support for multiple Lock Screen designs.

Edit or Unsend an iMessage

iOS 16 gives you the ability to temporarily edit or unsend messages, as well as mark iMessage conversations as unread after opening them.

Apple allows you to edit an iMessage for up to 15 minutes after sending it, with up to five edits allowed per message. Recipients are able to see a record of edits made to the message, and on devices running iOS 15 or earlier, edited messages are received as a new message that says “Edited to [new message].”

To edit or unsend a message, simply tap and hold on to a bubble and select the appropriate option in the menu that appears.

Use the Full-Screen Music Player

iOS 16 reintroduces a full-screen music player on the Lock Screen with large album art and a colour-matched wallpaper. Back in 2016, Apple introduced this feature on iOS 10. If you don’t like the feature, you can tap on the bottom of the display to minimize the music player. It will revert back to your standard Lock Screen wallpaper.

Track an Apple Pay Order

Apple Pay on iOS 16 features new built-in order tracking information in the Wallet app for online orders completed via Apple Pay. The tracker provides an order’s estimated delivery date and indicates when a package is out for delivery.

Close Your Rings Without an Apple Watch

Starting with iOS 16, the Fitness app is now available on the iPhone for all users without an Apple Watch. The app features a daily Activity ring that relies on the iPhone’s motion sensors. It can estimate a person’s calories burned and steps per day.

