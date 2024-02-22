WhatsApp Android Users Will Be Able To Mark Favorite Contacts Soon

Meta has been continuously rolling out and testing new features for its messaging platform, WhatsApp. Several handy features have been introduced to date to facilitate WhatsApp users. Some features add an extra layer of security and privacy to private conversations —for instance, the Chat lock feature. However, there is one key feature that WhatsApp lacks i.e. the ability to set favorite contacts. The good news is that WhatsApp for Android has been working on a new feature that will allow users to set their favorite contacts for quick calling. Forget fiddling around the contacts list, as a very handy WhatsApp feature is on your way!! Before this, users could pin important chats to the top of their inbox, however, there was no way to mark a contact as a favorite for making quick voice or video calls to them.

WhatsApp for Android Is Working On A New Feature

WABetaInfo found references to the favorite contacts feature in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android v2.24.5.5. It is pertinent to mention here that the same feature was also spotted at WABetainfo for iOS a few weeks ago. As the name indicates, the upcoming feature will allow you to set some contacts as favorites for quick access through the Calls tab. All such favorite contacts will appear at the top of the Calls tab. It will allow you to call your favorites with just a single tap.

The Favorites contacts bar will significantly speed up calling specific contacts through the platform. It is quite a handy feature for people who frequently use WhatsApp to make calls to their contacts. The feature will save them a lot of time as they won’t have to filter through the call log list every time. Reports claim that WhatsApp is still working on this feature, so it will definitely take time to make a broader rollout.

In addition, Meta is also working on a Status tab overhaul for WhatsApp. Android’s latest WhatsApp beta release has revealed all the upcoming changes. Usually, these in-development features are rolled out via a server-side push. So, they are not expected to show up on your phone immediately, even if you are a part of WhatsApp’s beta program on the Play Store.