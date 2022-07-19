WhatsApp disappearing message timers for existing chats Lands for Beta Testers

Gone are days when you had to worry about your messages staying in someone’s phone forever. Now there are different social media apps and plenty of them gives the facility of disappearing messages keeping your conversation last for just some time. However many few apps lets you choose the time for these messages to stay and then disappear forever. After a long demand, WhatsApp the pioneer of all features ever promised to give users control over how these messages last. Some time back the social media app started working on introducing a new option that will help users convert the existing chats to this most demanded timed system. Now Finally, we can see WhatsApp disappearing message timers features coming true for all of us.

The good thing is that one doesn’t have separately do it for different chat, instead the app allows it to be done it bulk when launches. Now WhatsApp latest beta has arrived and we have got some hope since the feature has arrived for some of the early testers.

WhatsApp disappearing message timers will save people privacy

WhatsApp v2.22.16.8 beta that has brought the ability of chats to disappear with default settings. Previously the setting page included only radio buttons that let users see the duration of messages that were deleted for all new chats. However now with the new features, users can apply the same timer for existing chats of their own choices.

The only thing which I do not like is that less prominence of this button since it is hidden behind the tiny shortcut link. I believe for such settings, one should have a prominent button. But on the other side, WhatsApp is also right when it believe that this button is not needed on the front since not all users will be interreacting with it often.

Currently it has arrived with a server side switch but i think when WhatsApp completes testing, a wider rollout will definitely bring something new for all of us. So lets wait and watch.

