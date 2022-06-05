WhatsApp for iOS plans for double verification code for security

When a user tries to log into an account for the first time, WhatsApp for iOS will soon add an extra layer of security. Last year, users were duped into surrendering their verification codes to criminals, and WhatsApp is now working on a solution to prevent this from happening again.

WhatsApp for iOS is working on a double verification code, according to WABetaInfo, to boost user privacy and security. According to the publication, if you try to register your phone number on a different smartphone, you’ll be asked for an additional verification code in addition to the one received via SMS.

When the first attempt to log into a WhatsApp account is successful, a 6-digit code is required to finish the process; in this case, a message is sent to the owner of the phone number to notify them of the attempted login. As a result, people will be aware that someone is attempting to log into their account using WhatsApp, and they will refuse to send the second verification code required to complete the operation.”

WhatsApp will be the first instant messaging service to implement the double verification login method when it launches. As previously said, this procedure is in the early phases of development and may or may not change in the final stages.