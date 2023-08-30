A novel artificial intelligence training method known as the “Algorithm of Thoughts” (AoT) has been introduced by the multinational technology company Microsoft. This strategy is intended to make LLM (Large Language Models) such as ChatGPT more effective and human-like in their capacity for reasoning.

The company has made significant investments, particularly in OpenAI, which are the developers of DALL-E, ChatGPT, and the powerful GPT language model. The new strategy is the inevitable next step for the company because of these investments.

According to a research report that was recently published, Microsoft believes that the AoT technique has the potential to be a game-changer due to the fact that it “guides the language model through a more streamlined problem-solving path”. This innovative strategy makes use of something called “in-context learning,” which enables the model to investigate a variety of potential solutions in an ordered and methodical method.

According to the publication, the technique outperforms previous single-query methods and is on par with a recent multi-query approach employing extensive tree search. This is one of the claims that is made in the paper. The findings raise the intriguing possibility that training a model with an algorithm can result in performance that is superior to that of the algorithm itself, Microsoft said.

The model allegedly develops better “intuition” when this method enhances its search procedure, according to the researchers.

Human Algorithmic Approach

The “Chain-of-Thought” (CoT) approach is one of the existing in-context learning strategies that the AoT method tackles. In contrast to AoT, which directs the model using algorithmic examples for more accurate conclusions, CoT occasionally gives incorrect intermediate stages.

The performance of a generative AI model can be improved with the help of AoT by drawing ideas from both humans and machines. Humans are known for their superior abilities in natural cognition, while algorithms are renowned for their methodical and thorough research. According to the study article, the purpose of the Algorithm of Thoughts is to infuse these dual facets in order to augment reasoning capabilities within LLMs.

According to Microsoft, the use of this hybrid technique gives the model the ability to overcome the constraints of human working memory, which permits a more extensive study of concepts.

AoT provides flexible contemplation of different choices for subproblems, but CoT’s linear thinking or the “Tree of Thoughts” (ToT) technique does not. This allows AoT to sustain efficiency with minimal urging, which is a significant advantage. It is also competitive with third-party tree-search tools, offering a cost-effective solution that effectively balances calculations.

In general, AoT signifies a transition away from supervised learning and toward the integration of the search procedure itself. Researchers anticipate that by making some modifications to prompt engineering, this approach will be able to enable models to solve difficult real-world issues rapidly while also lowering the carbon footprint of their solutions.

Microsoft appears to be in a good position to integrate AoT into sophisticated technologies like GPT-4 as a result of the enormous expenditures it has made in AI. The effect of introducing language models to “think” in this more human way could be revolutionary.

