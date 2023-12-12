WhatsApp May Launch Instagram-Inspired Reply Bar for Status Updates

It seems like Meta-owned WhatsApp is getting a feature from Instagram Stories, which will make it easier to respond to WhatsApp status updates from contacts. The status updates on WhatsApp have been around for many years, which allows users to easily share links, text, images, and videos with multiple contacts without having to manually forward the content to each person.

Previously, contacts seeing your status updates could swipe up to respond to your status or react using an emoji. However, after updating to WhatsApp beta version 2.2.26.3 on Android, WABetaInfo testers reportedly saw a new Reply bar located at the bottom of the WhatsApp status screen. The Beta testers also saw a similar change in WhatsApp for iOS (v23.15.10.72).

If this is similar to Instagram Stories, we believe you will be able to see emojis as soon as you click on the Reply bar. In addition, the new beta version for Android also comes with changes to the status updates feature, such as support for HD images and video. Furthermore, the new beta may also bring a new feature to share your WhatsApp status updates as Instagram Stories with just a single click.

Conclusively, the new changes will make it easier to respond to status updates. However, these features are still in the stages of development and are yet to reach users in the stable channel.

