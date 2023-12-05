Today, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced that it had officially launched its WhatsApp channel. The party has taken this initiative to improve communication and outreach abilities. Following the PTI’s official X (Twitter) account, the party invited its followers to become members of the newly established WhatsApp channel via QR code or WhatsApp web link.

PTI mentioned in the post that the new channel is the only official WhatsApp channel for now. The party put a “verified” checkmark on the channel to show that it was real and trustworthy. Followers of the PTI can be sure that the information and updates that propagate through their WhatsApp channel come from a reliable and authentic source.

A key highlight of the announcement is the party’s commitment to user privacy. PTI made it clear that phone numbers are not revealed when individuals join the channel. This privacy-centric approach aligns with contemporary concerns and safeguards the personal information of users, addressing potential apprehensions regarding data security.

The fact that PTI set up a WhatsApp channel shows that they understand how popular the app is for real-time conversation. The party wants to better connect with its supporters through this channel to send out information, updates, and announcements at the right time.