WhatsApp is one of those apps, which keeps on introducing new features and never let us get bored. No doubt, it been years we are using this platform and with time it has got even better than before. Starting from just a mode to communicate with each other via messages, to audio and video calls, the app has transformed it self in such a way that now we can even express our selves better with the use of emojis ans statuses. In an effort to make it self even better, this time the company is working on improving its drawing tools and for this it has come up with features and has redesigned its text editor with three new abilities. WhatsApp New Text Editor will Make Conversation Beautiful when launched.

This news has come from WABetaInfo:

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.3.4: what's new? Advertisement WhatsApp is working on a new text editor for the drawing tool, for a future update of the app!https://t.co/NurzdhJsOF — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) January 26, 2023

The screenshot below shows how this feature might look like:

With this the social media company will allow users to switch between different fonts easily by tapping on one of the font options displayed in the keyboard shared above. Other then choosing fonts, users would be able to change text alignment to the left, centre or right to improve the visibility of images, GIFs or videos shared along with the text.

Moreover, WhatsApp will also let users change the text background and choose the background of their own choice. This feature is quite similar to the Instagram text Editor.

This new Text Editor is under development right now and is expected to be released in a future update on WhatsApp for Android beta. After that it will definitely take few more months to reach the stable version. So, let wait for this feature.

