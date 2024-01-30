WhatsApp Screen Sharing Feature Is Available Now: Here’s How To Use It?

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Jan 30, 2024
WhatsApp Screen Sharing
Meta-owned messaging platform, WhatsApp introduced the screen-sharing feature for its users back in 2023. The feature allows users to share screens with other participants during WhatsApp video calls. It is quite similar to what is available on other video-calling platforms like Google Meet & Zoom. Users can easily share their screens using WhatsApp Android App or the iPhone/Windows desktop app. It is quite a handy feature as it allows other participants in the video call to see everything that the user (who has shared his/her screen) can see on their phone. The feature can be very useful in multiple situations from collaboration to teaching. Isn’t it? In this blog, I’ll be sharing a step-by-step guide on how to share your screen using WhatsApp.

How To Use WhatsApp Screen Sharing Feature on Mobile App (Android/iOS)

The point worth mentioning here is that the steps to share your screen on both WhatsApp’s Android and iOS apps are similar. However, users will have to share the whole screen while using this feature on their mobile devices. The feature also allows you to switch to different apps on your phone while screen-sharing. Anyhow, be careful as everything you see on your phone screen will be visible to other people on the call as well. Let’s jot down the steps:

  • Open WhatsApp
  • Start a video call
  • Tap the screen-sharing icon at the bottom of the display. (On Android, the icon looks like a phone with an arrow. On iOS, this icon looks like a screen with a figure in front of it.
  • Confirm to share your screen
  • Your screen will now be visible to the other people on the call

Return to the WhatsApp app and click on Stop Sharing if you want to stop sharing your screen with others during the WhatsApp Call.

How To Use WhatsApp Screen Sharing Feature on Desktop App 

WhatsApp has given the desktop app the privilege to offer the option to either share the entire computer screen or just one specific app.

  • Open the WhatsApp desktop app
  • Start a video call
  • Click the Share icon in the call window
  • Select whether to share the entire screen or a specific app

To stop sharing the screen, go to the WhatsApp app and tap the Stop screen sharing icon.

PTA Taxes Portal

Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes Portal

Explore NowFollow us on Google News!
Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Jan 30, 2024
Photo of Laiba Mohsin

Laiba Mohsin

Laiba is an Electrical Engineer seeking a placement to gain hands-on experience in relevant areas of telecommunications. She likes to write about tech and gadgets. She loves shopping, traveling and exploring things.
Back to top button
>