The wait is finally over. WhatsApp introduced a slew of new status features, after spending quite some time in the Beta. Many of the users have already received these features. However, it would take some time to be available for everyone. In the latest update, WhatsApp added a private audience selector, voice statuses, emoji reactions, status rings, and link previews to all devices in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp Status Features Are Now Live for Everyone

Private Audience Selector:

This new feature is adding more privacy to the statuses. Now, users can change their statuses’ privacy at any time. With the private audience selector addition, WhatsApp will automatically ask users to select their preferred audience before posting any update.

Voice Status:

This is one of the most awaited features of all time. Now, users can share a 30-second audio at a status that’ll be deleted after 24 hours.

Emoji Reactions:

WhatsApp has also added emoji status reactions which will let you quickly share your thoughts on your friend’s meme. Just swipe up, and there will be a selection of eight emojis to choose from. This won’t affect how you reply with stickers, text, or voice notes.

Status Rings

The final addition to the update is status rings. This is a feature you will have already seen on every other social media platform. These rings will appear over a contact’s profile picture if there’s a status preview you haven’t yet seen. Click it and you’ll be whisked away to view their oh-so-important status.

All the users with the latest Android are already getting the update. Other users will get it soon

