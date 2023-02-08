Soon WhatsApp Users Will Be Able To Send 100 Media Files in One Go

Advertisement

The messaging giant, WhatsApp is one of the largest online texting applications available for both consumers and businesses. WhatsApp has over two billion, monthly active users. No doubt, it is one of the most popular messaging apps in the whole world as people use it for sending more than just text/voice messages, though. It is used for sharing photos, videos, and sometimes memes. The popular messaging app has been undergoing various upgrades in order to keep up with user trends. The good part of the news is that it will soon be going to bring a brilliant feature for users. Very soon, the messaging app will bring a new feature that will enable users to send up to 100 media files in one go. It would be a game-changer addition to the platform in many ways. All those WhatsApp Users who face problems while sending multiple media files in one go will be quite happy to learn about it. It will be solving a key problem for them.

Advertisement

How Many Media Files Can WhatsApp Users Send Right Now?

WhatsApp allows users to send up to 30 media files right now. When the users try to send multiple files together, they fail to do so due to that limit. However, according to an IANS report, the WhatsApp limit will be increased to 100 in the near future so that users can send up to 100 files in one go easily.

The point worth mentioning here is that a few WhatsApp Beta users on Android can already send up to 100 media files in one go. It helps them in sending all the important media files or albums in one go. This is quite a handy feature as it also helps users avoid sending the same files multiple times.

Advertisement

Reports claim that WhatsApp is also working on increasing the character limit for both the description and subject of the groups as well that users make on the platform. The messaging platform has been one of the top choices for users because of the constant updates it keeps bringing to enhance the texting experience. So, we hope that the company will add more and more new handy features to improve users’ experience.