By scrutinizing Metaverse, we see that our imagination of avatars and a virtual world is finally on the cards now. So we can imagine living in two parallel worlds in the near future. Therefore, if you are an early proponent of the metaverse, you probably can’t wait to begin fusing the real world with the virtual one. A month ago, we learned that WhatsApp was interested in developing a new mode for video calls that would allow you to replace yourself with a virtual avatar. Avatars are going to play a significant role in how we portray ourselves in this new society. As WhatsApp appears ready to adopt Facebook’s Bitmoji-like avatars, we’re getting our first glimpse at what it might ultimately look like.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is constantly adding new features. The most recent beta, version 2.22.16.11, now has a section titled simply “Avatar.” There, we can observe what appear to be the kind of avatars users will eventually be able to use; these avatars look to be exact replicas of the simple 3D avatars offered by Facebook. Furthermore, WhatsApp may create stickers out of your avatar, much like Bitmoji, in addition to using avatars as a mask during video calls, similar to Zoom.

WhatsApp to Soon Launch Bitmoji-like Avatars for Video Calls

Around a month ago, when we first learned about this feature in development, there were few specifics available, and it wasn’t at all clear what the final product would look like. The likelihood of Facebook avatars with support for detailed customization options for skin tone, clothing, hair color, haircuts, posture, and facial expressions has increased thanks to this new screenshot which is mentioned below, albeit initial possibilities may be limited.

I have a feeling that it might eventually become an essential component of the app, especially since WhatsApp appears to be creating a new section specifically for avatars. The new update looks to be in its early phases of development right now, and WhatsApp hasn’t made any official announcements about its ambitions.

