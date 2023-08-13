New PTA Taxes on Google Pixel 7 series (Post Reduction)
The Google Pixel phones are known for their excellent build quality, impressive specs, and superior camera capabilities. The Pixel 7 flagship series has gained immense popularity and compete with the likes of the iPhone 14 series and Galaxy S23 series. Like all other smartphones, you will have to pay tax to register it with PTA. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has recently reduced the taxes on all smartphones. So, let’s take a look at the updated PTA taxes on Google Pixel 7 series.
New Updated PTA Taxes on Google Pixel 7 series
|Pixel Models
|PTA Taxes on Passport (PKR)
|PTA Taxes on CNIC (PKR)
|Google Pixel 7
|68,162/-.
|87,628/-.
|Google Pixel 7 Pro
|83,000/-.
|103,950/-.
|Google Pixel 7a
|44,200/-.
|54,120/-.
As you can see, the taxes on these smartphones are a bit high. Therefore, we urge FBR to further lower taxes on the Pixel 7 series. Moreover, you can use our PTA tax calculator to determine the PTA taxes for any other smartphone.
