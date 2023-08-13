New PTA Taxes on Google Pixel 7 series (Post Reduction)

The Google Pixel phones are known for their excellent build quality, impressive specs, and superior camera capabilities. The Pixel 7 flagship series has gained immense popularity and compete with the likes of the iPhone 14 series and Galaxy S23 series. Like all other smartphones, you will have to pay tax to register it with PTA. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has recently reduced the taxes on all smartphones. So, let’s take a look at the updated PTA taxes on Google Pixel 7 series.

PhoneWorld is the Only Authentic Website in Pakistan offering Accurate & Updated Mobile PTA Tax information. You might see tax information elsewhere, but Beware! They aren’t Accurate.

New Updated PTA Taxes on Google Pixel 7 series

Pixel Models PTA Taxes on Passport (PKR) PTA Taxes on CNIC (PKR) Google Pixel 7 68,162/-. 87,628/-. Google Pixel 7 Pro 83,000/-. 103,950/-. Google Pixel 7a 44,200/-. 54,120/-.

As you can see, the taxes on these smartphones are a bit high. Therefore, we urge FBR to further lower taxes on the Pixel 7 series. Moreover, you can use our PTA tax calculator to determine the PTA taxes for any other smartphone.

You can also follow us on Instagram to keep yourself updated regarding the PTA taxes on all smartphones. You can also follow us onto keep yourself updated regarding the PTA taxes on all smartphones.

Also read: