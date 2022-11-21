When will Spotify Wrapped 2022 be released? Here's the time to share what you've listened the whole year

As Spotify Wrapped summarizes your year in music, including your favorite artists, tracks, genres, musicians to watch, and even your moods.

What started as a viral marketing campaign in 2016 has now grown into a massive event for music fans and social media users, with many uploading their ‘ Spotify Wrapped’ each year.

Although it appears that many people are impatient, as some post on social media, “I’m ready for my 2022 Spotify bundle.”

Spotify tracks your listening patterns in a variety of ways. Users must listen to a song for more than 30 seconds in order for it to be counted in the Spotify song rankings. Your tops are determined by the number of times it is played rather than the length of time it is performed.

Your overall Spotify listening time includes podcasts, so if you fall asleep listening to Saving Grace, you’ve piled up some serious listening minutes. Your top artists are also determined by the number of times their songs have been played as opposed to overall listening time.

The streaming platform hasn’t given a specific release date, but they have updated their Wrapped page with the phrase “Wrapped is coming.” The hub is an excellent place to start, so people know precisely where to go when the time comes. Spotify is also referring us to Wrapped 2021, where you can relive all of your feelings from this time last year.