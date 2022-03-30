TikTok is one of the most widely used apps to watch and create videos. You scroll through your feed video by video, hoping to stumble on something hilarious, compelling, or educational. And unless you like or share the clip, it’ll disappear after just a few more swipes. What if you want didn’t like the video but wanted to watch it again. For that problem, TikTok is testing a new watch history feature. This feature will help you out in searching for your watched videos.

When Will We Get the TikTok Watch History Feature?

But the question is when this feature will be available for all. Unfortunately, this feature is still in testing, so it’ll take some time to come to everyone. Currently, it is also unclear who does and doesn’t have access to this feature.

According to some latest reports, TikTok is working on adding watch history to the app. It will let users view the last seven days of videos they’ve viewed, accessible via the settings menu within the app.

#TikTok is testing adding a watch history feature in the app pic.twitter.com/zFLn6uYSUr — Hammod Oh (@hammodoh1) March 26, 2022

The company hasn’t shared any other details regarding the feature’s availability or its future plans. But we are hoping to get more details about this feature very soon.

