Which iPhones Won’t Get the iOS 17 update?

After the much anticipated Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2023 took place, many iPhone users were concerned about whether or not they will get the new iOS 17 update. These include users having comparatively older phones. Well, there is good news for some and bad news for others. According to Apple, iPhone users having iPhone X or any preceding model (iPhone 8, iPhone 7, etc) won’t be getting the iOS 17 update. Though the update will be available for iPhone XR users and the models that were launched after it.

When will iOS 17 be released to the public?

Furthermore, it is pertinent to mention here that the first iOS 17 beta is made available to members of Apple’s Developer Program for testing. However, a public beta of iOS 17 will be released in July, according to Apple.

As expected, there were a number of new gadgets and upgrades unveiled at the WWDC event. From cutting-edge upgrades in operating systems to revolutionary advancements in AR headsets, and watchOS, Apple’s revelations promise to shape the future of the tech industry. The company unveiled new operating systems for iPhone, iPad, Macbook, and Watch OS. In addition to it, Apple also launched Mac-15 inch, Mac Studio, Mac Pro, M2 Ultra chip, Vision Pro Headset, and much more.

