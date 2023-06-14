Which Smartphone Brand is most Sold in Pakistan? Check out!

You might be curious to know which smartphone brands are most sold in Pakistan under the tough economic conditions. The smartphone market in Pakistan witnessed a dip in the last couple of years owing to increased prices and taxes. These times tested the smartphone brands in Pakistan that were looking to maintain their market share in Pakistan.

As per research by the Phoneworld team, these are the 4 most sought smartphone brands in Pakistan in the last quarter. Also, find out the latest smartphones offered by these companies.

1) Infinix:

Infinix emerged as the leader with the highest market share in Pakistan. The success of the company demonstrates its commitment to serving the audience that doesn’t have a high budget to purchase a smartphone.

Latest Midrange Smartphone to Look Out for:

Infinix Zero 20:

The Zero 20 features a vibrant 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. With a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, the visuals are sharp and provide an immersive viewing experience. The device is powered by the Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99 chipset, which ensures smooth performance. Furthermore, the device comes with ample storage options, including 128GB or 256GB of internal storage paired with 8GB of RAM. Furthermore, you can capture spectacular photos with the impressive 108MP triple camera setup and enjoy detailed selfies with the 60MP front camera, which also supports optical image stabilization. The device is equipped with a powerful 4500mAh battery that supports 45W wired charging, allowing for quick charging.

Price: PKR 77,599/-.

2) Xiaomi:

The tech giant Xiaomi managed to grasp second place in the last quarter. The company has fulfilled its commitment to deliver high-quality smartphones at a comparatively affordable price range even in such harsh economic conditions.

Latest Midrange Smartphone to Look Out for:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12:

The Redmi Note 12 is a powerful smartphone with a 6.67 inches AMOLED display and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, offering exceptional performance. Furthermore, it allows you to capture stunning photos with its 48MP main camera. In addition to it, you get a long-lasting battery life with a 5000mAh capacity along with fast charging capability.

Price: PKR 75,999/-.

3) Samsung:

There is always a chunk of the population that is brand conscious and therefore always prefer a smartphone from a big brand. However, it isn’t the only reason people choose Samsung smartphones as they also provide good build quality and impressive features.

Latest Midrange Smartphone to Look Out for:

Samsung Galaxy A24:

The Galaxy A24 comes with a 6.50 inches Super AMOLED display featuring a smooth 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1000 nits. It is certainly the main headline of this smartphone. The smartphone is powered by the Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99 chipset, which allows it to deliver excellent performance. There are multiple memory options, including 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB of storage, expandable via a dedicated microSDXC slot. The device runs on Android 13 with One UI 5.1 and offers a seamless and intuitive user experience. Furthermore, it allows users to capture stunning photos with its 50MP main camera. You can use it without any hassle thanks to its large 5000mAh battery.

Price: PKR 79,999/-.

4) vivo:

vivo is another smartphone brand that has a significant market share in the Pakistani market. The company has established itself as a prominent player in the Pakistani market through strategic marketing initiatives and a strong focus on providing innovative and feature-rich smartphones.

Latest Midrange Smartphone to Look Out for:

vivo Y35:

Vivo Y35 is an amazing smartphone with a 6.58 inches IPS LCD display featuring a smooth 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 550 nits. Its 1080 x 2408 pixel resolution provides sharp visuals. Furthermore, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G chipset and Adreno 610 GPU, which ensures smooth performance. It offers multiple memory options, including 4GB or 8GB of RAM paired with 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB of internal storage, expandable via a dedicated microSDXC slot. Users can capture breathtaking photos with its 50MP triple camera setup. The device comes with a 5000mAh battery that supports 44W wired charging.

Price: PKR 76,500

Final Words:

These were the 4 best smartphone brands currently operating in Pakistan as per our research. Feel free to reach us through the comment section, if you have any queries regarding the article.

