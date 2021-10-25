With No 5G Connectivity, Why do we need a 5G-enabled Smartphone?

Everyone is harping about a 5G-enabled smartphone. But, in the absence of 5G connectivity in Pakistan and possibly no 5G connectivity in-sight for the near future, what do consumers get from a 5G-enabled smartphone?

A 5G-enabled smartphone isn’t all about the connectivity, but it’s much bigger and better than that. It’s a complete flagship experience – a superb performance, a great display and a long-lasting and enduring battery capacity and a camera that stuns with its results – that’s all that comes with 5G-enabled smartphones. Companies are not just hyping up 5G-speeds but a complete package that delivers a flagship experience like no other.

Amidst a truckload of 5G-enabled smartphones, how does one get the best value for their money? Which product promises a 5G punch like no other, and yet is affordable. With affordability and packing-a-punch, realme’s name comes to mind. So, here’s what a 5G flagship killer from realme should offer:

Internet Speed—You Wish You Had:

Do you remember the times, when connecting to the internet meant engaging your phones. We are well past that time now. However, having a 5G-enabled smartphone, will allow for your to engage in activities on your phone you avoided due to internet connectivity issues.

Gaming Speeds that Blow Your Mind Away:

With the ever-changing technology, who would have thought that you could play games on your smartphone? Now that you can, having the perfect performance is what matters. This is where the chipset takes center stage. People are looking for a gaming console experience on their smartphones, so the processor needs to be fast, and heat-resistant in order to ensure that the phone doesn’t heat-up or hang-up while hardcore gaming.

Display That Not Just Looks Beautiful, But Captivates the User:

Most smartphones on the mid-range segment have standardized 90Hz displays. However, people are looking for that ultimately crisp, immersive and fluid display that encapsulates the wildest imaginations of users.

A Battery That Never Tires:

Long-lasting, enduring and something that charges fast – that’s what one can expect from a flagship 5G smartphone. Since all parts of a smartphone are enabling a blazing fast performance and smooth experience, this is where the battery has to offer the most support.

The Ultimate Camera Experience:

With the 5G phones coming out now, the camera quality of these devices are phenomenal. Why waste time and wait for the country to become 5G-enabled. Look towards the future, so that you may be well equipped for the great things to come.

There are a multitude of benefits of having a 5G-enabled phone. Why? Because you will be prepped well in advance to reap the benefits of 5G connectivity. But, while every flagship phone now being 5G-enabled, what’s that ultimate flagship 5G experience? Guess we gotta wait to see what comes next as realme has just flexed its muscles.