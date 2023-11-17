realme, known to Pakistanis as the fastest-growing smartphone brand both globally and locally is set to make a champion comeback. After the long lull in the smartphone industry, realme is at the forefront of bringing one of its chart-toppers realme C51 to Pakistan. And realme is aiming for the win – with the most competitive price for its realme C51 at PKR 29,999/-, the most stylish champion is dropping a lot of firsts for its price segment.

realme C51 has a host of segment-leading features being the first-ever Mini Capsule for Android in Pakistan, the fastest charging smartphone with 33W SUPERVOOC Charge and the slimmest C-series smartphone to date. Launching first with the 4+64GB variant, let’s have a deeper look at relame C51.

With Pakistan’s First Mini Capsule, realme C51 Comes for a Champion Price of PKR 29,999/-

Mini Capsule Magic: Say hello to the future with Pakistan’s first-ever Mini Capsule for Android Smartphones! The realme C51 introduces a touch of magic to your fingertips, making your smartphone interaction an enchanting experience.

Sleek, Slim, and Oh-So-Light: Hold elegance in the palm of your hand with the slimmest and lightest C-Series smartphone in town! The realme C51’s feather-light design and razor-thin profile make it your perfect style companion.

Fastest Charging in this Price: No more waiting around – the realme C51 is geared up with the supercharged 33W SUPERVOOC Charge. Your battery will go from empty to party-ready in a flash, literally! Stay connected without the hassle of long charging times.

Photography Redefined: Become the photography maestro with the 50MP AI Camera! Every shot is a canvas for your creativity. Whether you’re capturing the city skyline or your foodie adventures, the realme C51’s camera turns every moment into a masterpiece.

Champion Class: The realme C51 is not just a phone; it’s a champion in its own league. It brings together style, innovation, and performance to redefine what a smartphone can be. Get ready for a tech revolution that’s both exciting and utterly delightful.

The realme C51 will be available on November 21st at your nearest realme stores, authorized retailers, and online platforms. Don’t miss out on the chance to be one of the first to experience the magic. Mark your calendars, set those reminders, and get ready to witness the arrival of a smartphone sensation.

